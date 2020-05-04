Google Releases Mobility Data Amid Covid Lockdown, India Shows High Rule Compliance

Google on Thursday released country-wise mobility data to analyze how effective the lockdown had been to keep people inside their homes amid the COVID pandemic. The "COVID-19 Community Mobility Report" for India analyzed the daily traffic of people to retail and recreational venues, parks, train and bus stations, grocery stores, and workplaces with a five-week period from 3 January to 6 February. It found out that most people across states had stayed indoors and followed the lockdown guidelines obediently.

Retail and recreation mobility saw a 86 percent drop. This area included visits to places like restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters. Grocery and pharmacy mobility also declined by 51 percent. There was a 68 percent fall in mobility to parks and beaches, 66 percent on public transport, and 41 percent to workplaces. India is currently in its third phase of lockdown till May 17.

The data was also available state-wise.

