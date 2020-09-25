Google Removes Uluru Images From Street View On Australia's Request; Know Why

Google has reportedly removed the images of Uluru, a large sandstone monolith in Central Australia that is sacred to the indigenous Anangu people. Google removed the images from its Street View after the Parks Australia requested them to do so, one of the officials told ABC news. The pictures of Uluru were still up on Google Street View and people could take virtual tours despite the site closing down for tourists last year, Parks Australia official said. The Anangu people through Parks Australia requested Google to take them down and the company followed by removing the imagery.

Read: Google Maps To Show Area-wise COVID-19 Info To Help Users Get Around Safely

The closure of the site

According to Parks Australia's official website, the World Heritage site was closed for visitors on October 26, 2019, after the traditional owner of the monolith reached an agreement with the tourism industry of Australia in accordance with the 2010 commitments. The date is significant to the park’s traditional owners, as it was the date in 1985 the park was handed back to them. In 2010, a Board made up of a majority of traditional owners of the park, decided they will close the climb to the top of Uluru if the proportion of visitors climbing falls below 20 percent, among other things.

Read: Australia To Amend Law Making Facebook, Google Pay For News

The Board had committed to giving the tourism industry at least 18 months’ notice to adjust any itineraries or marketing strategies. With their decision to close last year, people can continue to climb if they choose and it is safe to do so, for the next two years. However, the parks were closed for visitors earlier this year keeping in mind the COVID-19 lockdown. The management on June 12 had announced the staged re-opening of Uluru from June 19 and from August 6 the parks completely reopened for visitors.

Read: How To Freeze Your Screen In Google Meet? Take A Look At Simple 3-step Guide

Read: Google Exec On Hot Seat In Congress Over Advertising Power

