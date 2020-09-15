How To Freeze Your Screen In Google Meet? Take A Look At Simple 3-step Guide

Google Meet is one of the most preferred video conferencing services that is mainly used by people for enterprise meetings. The video-communication service developed by Google is fairly easy to use and it’s available for both the web and mobile and versions. The platform also offers a bunch of interesting functionalities; however, it still lacks certain features.

One of the features that certain users have been requesting is the ability to freeze or pause videos during ongoing meetings. Unfortunately, Google Meet doesn’t come with this feature, and the only way you can escape an ongoing call is by leaving the presentation, before joining again.

While Google Meet doesn’t offer a pause or freeze screen feature, there is still a way users can do it using one of the popular Google Meet hacks. So, let us take a look at how you can freeze or pause your screen in Google Meet.

How to freeze your screen in Google Meet?

As mentioned earlier, Google doesn’t have an in-built feature to allows users to pause their screens during a call. You will actually need to download a Chrome extension which can also be used to apply a variety of effects such as blur, pixelate effect and a lot more. Here are the simple steps to download the Chrome Extension and freeze your screen during Google Meet calls.

Step 1: You need to download a Chrome extension called ‘Visual Effects for Google Meet'. To download the extension, you can either search for the extension in the Chrome Web Store or access it by clicking on the link here.

Step 2: Once you have downloaded the extension, click on ‘Add to Chrome’ to install it on your browser.

You will now be able to use the extension in all of your Google Meet meetings. It will show up on the left side of the meeting window when you are in an active video call.

Step 3: You simply need to click on it and scroll down to locate the ‘Freeze’ option. To activate it, you will simply need to check the ‘Freeze’ option.

Image credits: cwmonty | Unsplash