Google Search Adds New Wordle Easter Egg For Players Of Popular Game; Check How To Spot

Google has released a new Wordle easter egg. Upon searching the word Wordle on Google, the search engine result page opens with an animated easter egg on the top left corner of the display. The easter egg resembles the popular green, yellow and grey boxes The animation will show the words "GOALIE" and "COLUMN" before all the green boxes align to spell Google. The easter egg can be seen on both smartphones and desktops.

It is important to note that it is not an interactive Google Doodle. Clicking on the animation will simply open up another Google search page. Now, while the Google Doodles are there for one day, the search-specific easter egg might stay up longer. While both the words Goalie and Column have all yellow, green and grey coloured boxes, the word Google is reflected in all green square boxes.

What is Wordle?

It's a simple and enjoyable game and similar to a crossword puzzle. Wordle can be played and solved only once a day. The game has been designed by word games lovers and has been published on a website named Power Language (powerlanguage.co.uk). The game has become popular amongst netizens, as from celebrities to high school kids, all of them are playing it. The game is intriguing as there are no clues given to predict the word, the game generates curiosity and there is fun involved in guessing each and every letter, and within a few chances at that. The inclusion of colour-coded hints makes it an over-the-top game, thus making it innovative and creative.

More about Wordle

Josh Wardle built the game for his friends, but it grew so popular that he decided to release it. Everyone is playing the game, which has garnered a lot of popularity among internet users. Since October, the game has grown in popularity, with more than 2.7 million users as of Monday. It's thrilling since there are no clues as to how to guess the word, which piques people's interest, and it's amusing to predict each letter within a few chances. Because of the colour-coded ideas, it's an outrageously imaginative and innovative game.

How to play the game?

Players must predict a five-letter word six times in 24 hours to win at Wordle. Green is marked on the word and its place if the player correctly guesses the word. However, if they guess the right word but put it in the wrong place, it will be flagged yellow. The players can then try to find the letter in the correct position in the word. In addition, if a player predicts a letter but the block remains grey, the guess is invalid. Any desktop or mobile browser can be used to play the game. People can play Wordle without creating an account by just going to the official website.