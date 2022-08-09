Google Search Engine Suffers Global Outage; Starts Working A Few Minutes Later

In an unforeseen development, the world's largest search engine Google faced a global outage on Tuesday. The firm also offers the Gmail e-mail service, the video hosting platform Youtube, Google maps, Google Talk and the Google+ social network. As per reports, people are facing problems in accessing Google since 6.42 am Indian Standard Time.

On entering any word on Google, the following message popped up- "500. That's an error. The server encountered an error and could not complete your request. If the problem persists, please report your problem and mention this error message and the query that caused it. That’s all we know."

While specifically writing google down, the screen read, "Server Error. We are sorry but it seems there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again". However, Google was up and running in a short while.

Here are some Twitter reactions on the brief outage:

Since the time Google stop working, social media was full of memes and complaints. For instance, one user named Sparkles wrote, "I want to google whether google is down, but google is down, so what now"? Meanwhile, Andre Segers- the founder of GameXplain.com drew a link between the Google outage and the raid at former US President Donald Trump's house. He tweeted, "A former President gets raided and Google goes down for the first time ever. Coincidence? Yes. yes it is. but still".

Is @Google really down right now?!? Or is this just a me problem? #googledown pic.twitter.com/jgWWQwjkO2 — Presley Mullinax (@PresleyMullinax) August 9, 2022

Had a Google search engine error for the first time ever. The engine was totally down. It's so rare the first thing I did was come to Twitter to see if anything major is going on with the web. Conspiracy theories here we come! #google #error — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerSLO) August 9, 2022