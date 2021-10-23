Google Search New Features Will Help Users Learn A New Word Daily: Check How To Enable It

Alphabet-owned Google has come up with a new feature that will enable users to learn a new word every day. The feature will be integrated into Google Search and allow users to sign up for getting notifications of new words and their meanings on a daily basis. The new words will be accompanied by general trivia about their origin or usage, making it interesting and easy for a user to learn and remember the new word.

As mentioned in an official blog post on Google, "Understanding the meaning of new words helps unlock information for people as they go about their daily lives, and worldwide in September, according to Google Trends the top-searched English definitions were “introvert” followed by “integrity.” With this in mind, we’ve created an easy-to-use feature that not only helps you learn about different words but also sparks your curiosity."

How to use the new Google Search feature to learn a new word daily?

According to Google, a lot of users search for the meaning of words on the platform. As the company reveals in an official blog post. 'introvert' and 'integrity' were the two most searched words on Google, in the month of September 2021. That being said, signing up for learning a new word via Google Search is easy. While looking for the meaning of a word on the Google App, users have to click on the bell icon at the top right corner of the result. As soon as the user clicks on the bell icon, they are signed up and will receive daily notifications about new words.

The Google Search new word feature is currently available on its smartphone app only.

Most recently, the search engine giant has been releasing a lot of features to make its products more user-friendly and interactive. One of these new features is the 'Focus Time' on Google Calendar. The new feature is for Google Calendar users and will allow users to set a time during which Google Calendar automatically declines meeting requests, not disturbing the user and breaking their workflow. The new Google Calendar Focus Time feature appears as a small headphone icon that can be customized to differentiate for types of meetings.