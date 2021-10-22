Google Meet's New Feature Will Now Allow Hosts To Shut Audio, Video Of Participants

Google is soon rolling out a new feature for its video conferencing platform 'Google Meet' where the host of a particular meeting can deliberately turn off the audio and video of chosen participants. Once this feature is added, the muted participants will not be able to turn their mics or video on unless the host allows them to. This will be similar to asking permission from the host before making any move and will give more control to the host for ensuring a less chaotic meeting.

Google Meet needs updating for the new feature

Users looking forward to enjoying this feature will have to update their Google Meet application both in iOS and Android versions. In fact, those who wish to carry on without an update in the aforementioned versions will automatically be removed from a meeting if the host enables this feature and will be asked for an update before proceeding.

Google's new move is an upgrade from the feature launched earlier this year when the host was able to mute all participants at once. Being able to shut off both the video and audio will provide the host much control to better facilitate a meeting.

The company has also unveiled several exciting features such as the video background feature for iOS, Android and desktop, where the users can pick six animated backgrounds offered by Google for extra privacy. Besides this, the company also offered the live caption translation feature which is available for the app's beta version and translates English into four languages- French, German, Portuguese and Spanish.

Just recently, the tech giant made the headlines for the release of brand new Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro smartphones along with the custom-made Tensor chips in the Pixel Fall launch event. Here's a quick look at their specifications.

Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 has a flat 6.4in 90Hz OLED screen and new 50-megapixel main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the back and an 8MP selfie camera, which Google says are greatly improved over its previous units. The new Google Pixel 6 also has a new feature called Google Magic Eraser that enables you to remove unwanted objects from the photos, making editing easier for the users. There are some more features added called the Face Unblur, Motion Mode, Real Tone for better and improved photos.

Pixel 6 Pro

The all-new Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost $899 and will be available for pre-orders from October 19 itself although its availability in India still remains unclear. The phone offers a 6.7-inch LTPO display and a refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz. Google also mentioned during the event that the Pixel 6 Pro is inspired by the high-quality finishes used in jewellery and watches.

Image: Shutterstock