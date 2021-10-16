Google Search releases continuous search, no need to click on 'See More'

Google will now allow users to scroll continuously through the search engine result page on smartphones. The new Google Search will not require users to click on the 'see more' button that is found at the bottom of a results page. As the user will reach near the end of the search result page, Google will automatically add more results from other pages which are otherwise available after clicking on the see more button.

The feature is already available in the United States for both Android and iOS devices. The Google Search results continuous scrolling feature is set to improve user experience and add more results as the user keeps on scrolling. The feature is ideal for people who rely upon Google for accessing information on the internet. Google says that the new feature makes it more seamless and intuitive. The Google Search Results continuous scrolling will help users who rely upon Google for extensive research and need to go through multiple results found on different search pages.

Google rolls out continuous scrolling in the US

Continuous scrolling for Google Search has been rolled out for users in the US on October 14, 2021, and the feature will gradually make its way to the global userbase as well. Most recently, Google also updated their 'About this result' feature which now provides insights upon the results that are displayed in Google Search, providing a context of the results. Additionally, Google recently added an instrument tuner to its search engine. The new tool allows users to tune their guitar without the help of a third-party application, directly over the internet and through the search engine.

While releasing the new feature, Google's official blog post says, "While you can often find what you're looking for in the first few results, sometimes you want to keep looking. In fact, most people who want additional information tend to browse up to four pages of search results. With this update, people can now seamlessly do this, browsing through many different results, before needing to click the “See more” button." Stay tuned for more updates on Google and other technology-related news.