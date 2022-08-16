Google Search To Show Cloud Gaming Titles & Streaming Services They Are Available On

Google Search now shows details about video games and what services they are available to play. For quite some time, Google has informed users about which movie or TV show can be viewed on what services. Users can open Google and type the name of a movie or show and upon searching, they will see what streaming service is airing that piece of the content. This feature has been very helpful, for both the OTT services that get viewership (paid or unpaid) and users as well.

Google Search results showcase streaming services for cloud gaming titles

According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has started to show details about cloud-based video games and what services they are available. However, it seems like the search engine is not including links to PC gaming retailers and console websites. Hence, its primary focus is on cloud gaming as the company itself has a cloud gaming service called Stadia.

Apart from Stadia, Google Search is also showing results from services like Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, reinforcing its support for cloud gaming. Now, the report also mentions that the results shown upon searching from Google mobile and Google for desktop are slightly different.

If a game is available on Google Stadia and the developers are offering a free trial, Google also shows a green box that says "Trial Available." If the trial is not available, Google shows the cost of the game or that it is free. While Google is only showing results for cloud gaming at the moment, there is a good chance that it would start showing results for storefronts and console websites as well, but that is not certain at the moment.

In related news, Google has started rolling out Android 13 for Pixel devices as a first. Android 13. The operating system has been under development for quite some time and Google has released quite a lot of beta updates as well. Finally, it's making its way to devices. Additionally, Google will release the operating system for other devices soon.