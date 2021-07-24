Google Search's 'About This Result' Panel To Now Display More Context For Results

In February 2021, Google introduced an 'about this result' feature which enabled users to get more information about a website in the search results. Improving the feature, Google has will now let users read about why and how did a result show up in the search. Previously, the feature provided more information about a result through Wikipedia or other sources, but now it lets a user know about why the algorithm displayed the result and what are the reasons behind it. Keep reading to know more about the Google Search result feature.

'About this result' will now display context for search results on Google

Google will provide insights on the relevance of a result

The feature was added to Google search results on July 22, 2021, and provides information about how Google landed on that website/result. In an example image shared by Google, a search for "how to cook fish in the oven" lands on a site. The Google search results also display that the result contains the words "how, cook, fish and oven" (which might be considered as the keywords for this example).

IMAGE: GOOGLE BLOG

Google also informs that terms related to the search such as "ingredients, recipe and baked" also appear in the particular search result. Additionally, the 'about this result' sections also displays that the search and the page were both in English and that it is geographically relevant. In a nutshell, these details are the factors that Google search results and websites use for search engine optimization while developing content for the internet.

"About This Result will show searchers information about some of these most important factors used by Google Search to connect results to their queries. Because just as these factors help Google decide if a result may be relevant, they may also help people decide what result is useful for them," Google says in an official blog post dated July 22, 2021.

The new feature will promote accurate search inputs and relevant results

The new feature will provide information regarding Google's search system and help users who are not familiar with it. Besides, it will also educate people regarding the factors that Google considers before showing up a page or a website as a result and hence enable users to provide better search inputs to gain accurate information. The new feature will initially be available for users in the United States and the expansion to global markets in due course of time.