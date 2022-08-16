Quick links:
IMAGE: GOOGLE
Google has started rolling out Android 13 for Pixel devices as a first. Android 13. The operating system has been under development for quite some time and Google has released quite a lot of beta updates as well. Finally, it's making its way to devices. Additionally, Google will release the operating system for other devices soon.
In the official blog post, Google mentions,"Today, we're pushing the Android 13 source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the newest version for Android. For developers, Android 13 is focused on our core themes of privacy and security as well as developer productivity, making it easier for you to build great experiences for users." Adding to it, the company says, "Android 13 is rolling out to Pixel devices starting today." Later this year, the operating system will be available to more devices from manufacturers like Samsung, Asus, HMD, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Realme and more.
These features are not only useful for end-users but also for developers they can use all of them to provide a better user experience. Features such as improved text support, colour vector fonts, programmable shaders, media controls, Bluetooth LE Audio, Notification and Nearby device permission are also present on the new Android 13 operating system.