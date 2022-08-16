Google has started rolling out Android 13 for Pixel devices as a first. Android 13. The operating system has been under development for quite some time and Google has released quite a lot of beta updates as well. Finally, it's making its way to devices. Additionally, Google will release the operating system for other devices soon.

In the official blog post, Google mentions,"Today, we're pushing the Android 13 source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and officially releasing the newest version for Android. For developers, Android 13 is focused on our core themes of privacy and security as well as developer productivity, making it easier for you to build great experiences for users." Adding to it, the company says, "Android 13 is rolling out to Pixel devices starting today." Later this year, the operating system will be available to more devices from manufacturers like Samsung, Asus, HMD, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Realme and more.

Android 13 new features announced at Google I/O 2022

Improved location settings: Users will no longer be needed to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning.

Clipboard management: Android 13 will automatically delete users' clipboard history after a short time to preemptively block apps from seeing old copied information.

Photo picker: Android 13's new photo picker lets users select the exact photos of videos they want to grant access to, without needing to share their entire media library with an app.

Improved connectivity between Android devices: Users will be able to copy a URL or picture on their phone and paste it onto their tablet in Android 13.

Per-app languages: The upcoming operating system will allow users to select different languages for different applications on their smartphones.

Google Messages is getting a public beta that contains end-to-end encryption for group chats.

On selected headphones, users will be able to switch audio between devices they are listening on with Android 13.

Android 13 will also come with the new and improved Google Wallet, where users can store their student ID, transit tickets, vaccine card, credit cards and debit cards.

These features are not only useful for end-users but also for developers they can use all of them to provide a better user experience. Features such as improved text support, colour vector fonts, programmable shaders, media controls, Bluetooth LE Audio, Notification and Nearby device permission are also present on the new Android 13 operating system.