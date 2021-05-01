Google's Logo Gets Vaccinated In Special Doodle For India's Phase 3 COVID Vaccine Drive

In yet another creative Doodle illustration, search giant Google urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks to save lives. This comes ahead of the third phase of vaccination drive that India will witness on Saturday in the wake of the COVID pandemic. This message has come in order to create social awareness about the vaccination drive that's currently going on in the country. Taking to Twitter. Google India said the doodle is a reminder about what our ‘shot’ at a better tomorrow looks like.

Google Doodle on Phase 3 vaccination drive

The Google doodle animates the Google logo in which all the letters are already wearing masks and layering over the other mask. When the cursor is placed on any of the letters it says, “Get Vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives”. The animated homepage of Google shows characters G-O-O-G-L-E immediately gets separated in order to follow social distancing norms. All the letters show off their vaccinations on their hands one by one and the letter E is depicted as a Health worker and it vaccinates the letter L. All the letters jump with happiness after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Google Creates COVID-19 Awareness

On April 6, amid the second wave, Google with the help of its doodle came up with a Public Service Announcement-- in which it conveyed the message of "Wear a mask, Save lives". The message has come in order to create social awareness about wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance. When the cursor is placed on any of the letters it says, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives”. Google partnered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It also included information about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Phase-3 Vaccine Drive in 6 States

The third phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on Saturday, May 1. Under this phase, all adults will be able to get vaccinated against the virus. Prior to this, only those above 45 years, frontline and healthcare workers were eligible to register for vaccination. However, due to a shortage of doses, the majority of the states have deferred launching the third phase of the drive and said that the 18 to 44 age group will be inoculated after they procure sufficient vaccines. Only six states will be able to roll out the vaccine drive for the younger age group from Saturday.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases, 3523 deaths and 2,99,988 discharges. In the last 24 hours:

Total cases: 1,91,64,969

Total recoveries: 1,56,84,406

Death toll: 2,11,853

Active cases: 32,68,710

Total vaccination: 15,49,89,635

