Google's Sundar Pichai Forgets To Unmute Himself On Video Call With Kermit The Frog; WATCH

Online communication thrived well in the last two years after the pandemic outbreak. Be it professional or personal communication, video calling was a preeminent way of communicating. However, there were several instances when people struggled to participate due to technical glitches or other reasons. Similar to any of us, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday, forgot to unmute himself during a video call, until he was reminded.

The Indian origin CEO of Google, Pichai shared the video of the incident on his Twitter account, and along with it he wrote, ‘Always remember to unmute’. During the video chat, Pichai was on a call with an animated character - Kermit the frog, from the movie Muppets Haunted Mansion. The call was a part of YouTube's campaign for climate change awareness, called ‘Dear Earth’.

Google's Sundar Pichai forgot to unmute himself on video call

In the video, As Sundar Pichai joins the call he is greeted by Kermit the frog, who calls his name and in response, Sundar can be seen murmuring something, however, was not audible, that’s when Kermit points out that Sundar must be on mute. Expressing his awe on seeing Sundar on mute, Kermit pointed out, “Sundar, I think you’re on mute. Wow, I can’t believe I’m talking to the CEO of Google and he is on mute.”





Realising he was on mute, Sundar unmuted himself and apologised for it. It was only 11 seconds into the chat that the whole incident happened. “Sorry Kermit the Frog, I was on mute and I’ve done it a few times this year like everyone else,” Sundar asserted with a grin on his face.

Sundar Pichai and Kermit the Frog discussed their favourite YouTube videos, what it means to be green, and the Muppets' performance during YouTube's "Dear Earth" special during the quick chief chat.

Pichai and his children have been watching a lot of YouTube videos and learning how to make pizza, according to him. He also enjoys viewing science, football, and cricket highlights videos, he said during a brief chat. To which Kermit replies wittily that he loves cricket and calls it yummy, thinking of cricket, an insect, “I love cricket, yummy,” Kermit the Frog said.

On this, Pichai says amusingly, “I think I’m talking about a different kind of cricket.” Other than this, Sundar Pichai also asserted that “Climate Change connects us all and this is why we all need to work for it”. He appreciated Kermit the frog for his contribution towards spreading awareness on Climate Change.



Image: Twitter/ @SundarPichai