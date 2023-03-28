GPT-4 'crushes' Google's Bard In Purported Epic Rap Battle Between Rival Chatbots

The rivalry between OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Bard has reached from the technical arena to the artistic front. Both the chatbots were engaged in a purported rap battle, something which is now going viral on Twitter. One Twitter user shared the exchange between the chatbots claiming that GPT-4 "absolutely crushed Bard" in the rap battle.

Both the artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbots were given the instructions of being "really hostile" and "using complex rhyme schemes" when each does one verse per turn. While Google Bard's verses were relatively civil, GPT-4 did not hold back causing a "verbal devastation."

Real world eval: GPT-4 absolutely crushes Bard in a rap battle pic.twitter.com/2iEvtYBYAF — Mehran Jalali (@mehran__jalali) March 26, 2023

Both the AI bots have been placed head-to-head multiple times, the most recent being their discussion about humanity and their potential. While many fear that these chatbots might replace humans in several different automated jobs, they both agreed that they can be used to "help humans to be more productive in their work" and "to understand and analyze data."

Google Bard vs OpenAI's GPT-4

GPT-4 was introduced earlier this month by OpenAI after several upgrades and it can now take text as well as image prompts. Many experts who tested the software said that it is much smarter in its responses. Even OpenAI says that it has decreased the model's tendency to respond to requests for 'disallowed content' by 82% compared to its predecessor and that it passed a simulated bar exam with a score around the top 10% of test takers.

Bard, on the other hand, is said to be falling behind in coding and summarization of documents. However, one feature that gives advantage to Bard is the real-time access to the internet and this enables it to formulate answers more easily and accurately. GPT-4 on the other hand relies on its data set upto 2021 but The Verge reported that OpenAI is launching plug-ins for the chatbot which would allow it access to the internet.