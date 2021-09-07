HBO Max India Plans Leaked Prior To Release; Check Subscriptions And Other Features

It is not shocking to see HBO Max makers target the Indian audience for their OTT service. This is mostly because of the rise in the popularity of using digital platforms for viewing content. Currently, there are more than 35 OTT streaming platforms in India and HBO Max is planning to compete against all of them with its exclusive content. Recent updates from OnlyTech has released a lot of valuable information about HBO Max India Plans before its release. This has been picked up by the users and they have been curious to learn more about the HBO Max India Release Date in India and subscription plans. Here is all the information on the internet about HBO Max India Plans. Read more

HBO Max India Plans leaked

Reports from OnlyTech confirms that the HBO Max India Plans will be one of the most affordable OTT subscription plans starting at Rs. 69 per month. The most basic HBO Max India Plan will be called the ‘Ad-supported,' and it will give access to the content only in the standard definition. This plan can be used on two concurrent devices including mobile, tablet, and other tech devices. The plan will also give its uses access to movies one year after their theatrical or digital release and shows after their season completes airing.

The second HBO Max plan is called a ‘Standard' plan and the users will need to pay about Rs. 329 a month for this plan. It will also give the users access to ad-free content in 4K resolution. A total of three concurrent devices can use this subscription on any of their desired devices. This plan is also going to be introduced targeting mobile and tablet users. The next plan will cost about Rs. 139 per month and will give users access to content in Full HD but the latest content like movies and series will be released only after some time post their global release. All these plans are also available in yearly packages along with a great price reduction.

More about HBO Max

Keep in mind that these are still rumours from industry experts and the plans might differ after HBO Max has been released in India. Initially, the community had picked up bits from rumours stating that HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India as per a posting on LinkedIn. This had hinted at a possibility of HBO Max paving its way to the Indian OTT industry. If all goes well as expected, the platform would pose a great competition to Amazon Prime and Netflix because of some of its exclusive content. No further information has been released about HBO Max India Plans or release.