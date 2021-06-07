How Long Is WWDC? Know Everything About The WWDC 2021 Event Here

This year, Apple is holding its second all-virtual Worldwide Developers Conference, and there could be even more hardware announcements than normal. The Apple keynote on June 7th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET will kick off WWDC 2021, which will last for the entire week. So how long is WWDC? Continue reading the article to know what is WWDC and the WWDC schedule.

WWDC Keynote Time

Apple will kick off the event with a new, more powerful M2 chip and a redesigned MacBook Pro that removes obnoxious features like the Touch Bar and replaces them with HDMI and MagSafe. The new M2 is said to contain twice as many processing and GPU cores as the M1. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 may see some significant updates at WWDC 2021. Both the operating systems are believed to have a new privacy menu for examining the data apps use, notification settings that may be customised around a user's state, and maybe a major overhaul to iMessage and the Messages app.

WWDC 2021 will be a five-day event with 200 sessions allowing developers to learn about new features. The Cupertino-based corporation is also expected to announce new versions of tvOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS at the event. Apple's next-generation MacBook Pro is expected to be announced at WWDC 2021, according to rumours.

The Worldwide Developer Conference will start at 10 a.m. PDT, which is approximately 10:30 p.m. IST today (June 7). The livestream will be broadcast from Apple's California headquarters, and interested parties can tune in via Apple's YouTube channel. The stream will be available on the Apple.com website, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app.

This year, Apple will also release macOS 12 for MacBook, iMac, and Mac users, which will include several new features. To be sure, no significant changes to macOS are anticipated this time. During the keynote, Apple Watch users should receive watchOS 8 updates. Changes to fitness tracking and new features that can be used to improve user experience could be included in the software. Apple is also expected to release a new range of next-generation MacBook Pro models, with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 16 inches. A flatter design and Apple Silicon are rumoured to be among the highlights.

IMAGE: Unsplash