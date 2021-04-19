The cryptocurrency market has been surging extensively and one of the major reason for that is Elon Musk and his series of Tweets. Right now, the market is still peaking with two coins growing the most; Bitcoin and Dogecoin. While Bitcoin has been able to gain a lot of popularity in the past, people have now started investing in Dogecoin as well. Although, most of the new investors keep wondering about "how many Dogecoins are there in the world?" "how many Dogecoins can be mined?" and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

How many Dogecoins are there in the world?

Many cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) have a set number of tokens that can be mined. And so, once the limit approaches, it becomes increasingly harder for investors to mine more tokens. However, as per Newsweek, there can only ever be a maximum of 21 million Bitcoins (estimated to be reached by 2040) that can be mined. Dogecoin, on the other hand, is different. The cryptocurrency has no limit to how many DOGE tokens can be mined, as per Coindesk.

As DOGE is listed on most exchanges, it also seems to be supported by most crypto wallets and has a liquid market. Dogecoin's newfound fame can also be partially credited to the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk who has been promoting the crypto currency extensively on his Twitter profile. It is also said that Tesla might take cryptocurrency as a mode of payment. Apart from this, the South African billionaire had even claimed a while ago that he bought some DOGE tokens for his son X Æ A-12 so that he can "be a toddler hodler".

Bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

Created in 2013, the token came into existence as a joke centred around a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, the coin then virtually stagnated before the recent popularity, according to Express.co.uk. Currently, according to the Coin Market Cap data, Dogecoin Price is around $0.3534, as of writing this article. In February 2020, the token was exchanging hands for $0.054661, as per the data shared by Coindesk data in the year.

