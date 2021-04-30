How To Buy Dogecoin In India? Here Is The Step By Step Process You Can Use To Buy DOGE

The cryptocurrency market has been blowing up over the past couple of months as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and many other cryptocurrencies hit record high prices. Dogecoin has especially gone up more than 5 times its price since the beginning of April, from Rs.5 at the beginning of the month to Rs.25 at the moment. Dogecoin started out as a meme cryptocurrency. However, driven by the power of social media and memes, today Doge has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the planet. Read on to know more about dogecoin and how to buy dogecoin in India.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was originally formed in 2013. Doge was built to be a friendly introduction to the concept of cryptocurrency for the general public/layman and had a 'fun and friendly' brand image behind it. The face of DOGE was the dog Shiba Inu, who became popular as the DOGE meme. It literally became a 'meme cryptocurrency'. Nobody in the early years believed DOGE would become as valuable as it is today.

The Dogefather

However, Dogecoin grew in popularity because of the community surrounding it was massive and they basically made DOGE look like the money of the future. Popular celebrities like Elon Musk also supported and joked around about Dogecoin. More than anything, DOGE helped to spread awareness about the value and importance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency among millions of people worldwide. Today, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. At the time of writing this article, the Dogecoin price stands at Rs. 25.

How to buy Dogecoin in India?

Buying and trading cryptocurrencies were illegal in India until 2018 when the Supreme Court decided to legalise it. Since then, the crypto industry in India has boomed and millions of Indians have invested in crypto. Buying crypto can be a complicated process, but there are crypto exchanges that make buying crypto fairly easy for a layman. Crypto exchanges are apps/websites like Binance or Robinhood that allow regular people not familiar with trading to invest in crypto in a fairly easy manner by investing their fiat currency. In India, people can buy Dogecoin through many exchanges such as Coinswitch Kuber, WazirX, CoinDCX. Follow the given steps to buy Dogecoin.

Install a reputed Indian crypto exchange such as Coinswitch/WazirX/CoinDCX/Bitbns/Zebpay. Make sure you do your research before you settle on choosing an exchange.

Set up your account by registering and verifying your KYC. Make sure you enable 2 Factor authentication to make your app super secure.

Add your bank details/UPI details to the app. You can add money to the exchange once your bank details/UPI are registered.

Once the money has been deposited into exchange, you can use it to buy Dogecoin, or any other cryptocurrency available for purchase. Refer to the above screenshots for a more detailed look.

