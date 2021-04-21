How To Buy RockMoon Crypto? Is RocketMoon Going To Be The Next Coin To Blow Up?

Over the past couple of months, the cryptocurrency market has seen an unparalleled boom, like Bitcoin, Etherum and other cryptocurrencies have reached their peak prices yet. While cryptocurrencies were a niche hobby once upon a time, more and more people around the world have been picking up on this hobby as it becomes clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry matures and become popular, more and more cryptocurrencies are being added to the market. Over the past few months, newer currencies like SafeMoon, Orfano and SafeMars have been getting a lot of positive attention. In this article, we will be taking a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular on the internet called 'RocketMoon'. Read on to know what is RocketMoon and how to buy RocketMoon.

What is RocketMoon Coin?

As per Patlid.com, the RocketMoon coin was released on April 19. In concept, RocketMoon is a cryptocurrency with a deflationary token model which works on scarcity. There is a limited supply of token and as more and more transactions take place, more tokens are burned to artificially pump up the demand. Moreover, the people who are holding Rocketmoon in their crypto wallets are rewarded with more coins the longer they hold the coin. The coin doesn't serve a specific purpose except for being a digital currency whose value will keep going up as time passes, because of the increasingly limited supply.

How to buy RocketMoon?

RocketMoon is a new token, so it will not be available on a lot of major crypto exchanges. However, people can get RocketMoon by trading it for BitCoin or BNB. One platform where people can use this crypto to trade RocketMoon is Pancakeswap. At the time of writing this article, the Rocketmoon coin price stands at $0.00000007, as per CoinMarketCap. Here is the step by step process on how to buy RocketMoon on Pancakeswap.

Download the app - Trust Wallet or any other crypto wallet.

Purchase BNB or BSC on Trust crypto wallet.

Go to the DApps tab at the bottom, and find PancakeSwap.

iPhone users may need to enable the trust browser, then use the browser tab.

Click "Select a currency" and enter the RocketMoon address - '0x78bc22a215C1eF8a2e41Fa1c39CD7BDC09bd5174' into the search field, and you should be able to find SafeMars Coin.

Now, set the amount you want to purchase and press the swap button.

Confirm the transaction you will have RocketMoon deposited into your wallet/portfolio.

Image Source: RocketMoon Website