How To Get Starlink Internet Beta? Get To Know More About SpaceX's Internet Service

SpaceX has recently started testing its satellite internet in rural areas of the United States. The beta testing of Starlink has seen some results that the public and the company is happy with. Musk has stated that the internet service will only get better from here. The internet service provides fast speeds with low latency through a satellite and it works beautifully in rural areas too. People have been wondering how to get their hands on the beta for Starlink Internet.

Also read: Elon Musk's SpaceX To Follow 'self-governing Principles' On Mars, Rejects Earth's Laws

Also read: Red Coating Contaminates SpaceX Rockets, Delays Crew Launch

How to get Starlink Internet Beta?

SpaceX has just started testing out the beta for Starlink Internet. The goal of SpaceX is to get 12,000 satellites up and running to support the connection all over the United States, but they are far from that number at the moment. The number of satellites stands at 833 and the Starlink Internet is being tested in select areas of the United States. Users have been receiving speeds up to 50-150 Mbps with 20-40 ms latency, which is surprisingly fast for the beta. The company has dubbed the Beta, ‘Better than nothing Beta’ which is probably done so that users don’t have high hopes. There are essentially three things to do to sign for Starlink Internet Beta. Here’s how to Starlink Internet Beta sign up.

First, the user will have to email the Starlink website to check for availability

Then the user has to pay a one-time cost of setting up the equipment, which the satellite dish. This costs around $450.

Then the user just has to pay $99 per month to keep the service active.

And that’s how to get Starlink Internet Beta.

More on Starlink Internet beta

Starlink unboxing video ... Speed offerings up to 100Mbps and a latency of ~20ms, and all that for $99 monthly subscription is a pretty great deal.



If you're living in the middle of nowhere — $3.3 Internet/day is a sweet deal 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JqL6XKVuZ1 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) November 3, 2020

Starlink Internet is SpaceX’s take on satellite Internet. The plan of the company is to expand and provide this internet service worldwide and has goals to provide internet all over the United States by the end of 2020. Beta testers have reported high download speeds and seen very low latency. Users have seen internet speeds of up to 175mbps which is a record high for the Starlink Beta.

The only problem the beta has suffered is an interruption. The internet service is not able to provide an uninterrupted connection to its users. Users are able to buffer videos at 4k, but an uninterrupted connection is required to make calls and play online games. Users have reported that they get disconnected from calls and games every 2-3 minutes as it is not able to provide an uninterrupted connection.

Also read: SpaceX Launch Of Crew 1 Mission Scheduled For November 14; Read Details

Also read: Rocket Launch: Falcon 9 Set To Carry The 15th Batch Of SpaceX Starlink Satellites