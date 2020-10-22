Rocket Launch: Falcon 9 Set To Carry The 15th Batch Of SpaceX Starlink Satellites

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already had a string of successful Starlink launches within a short span of time. The private Aerospace company is very determined to enter the broadband space as it recently launched its 14th batch of 60 satellites from Florida, US, just last weekend. SpaceX is already targeting a launch for its next batch of 60 satellites into the Earth's orbit.

Falcon 9 - Rocket launch schedule

The company recently announced that it is targetting the next Falcon 9 rocket launch of Starlink for Thursday, October 22 at 12:14 PM EDT. The flight is scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40), Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The launch window will last until 12:25 PM ET. However, it also noted that the company is keeping an eye out for weather conditions, where the forecast was just 50-50 favourable for liftoff at the time of the announcement.

The company had initially planned the Starlink launch for Wednesday, October 21, but it had to be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The Falcon 9 is set to carry the next batch of 60 Starlink satellites to space as part of its SpaceX Starlink mission.

SpaceX Starlink is Elon Musk's ambitious project where the company is planning to deploy a massive constellation of as many as 12,000 satellites into the Earth's orbit. The private firm has been constantly launching the Starlink satellites in the space as part of the mega constellation project which aims to offer internet services to those residing in rural areas and remote regions. The company also plans to offer internet connection at affordable prices.

And while the SpaceX's current plan is to deploy 12,000 Starlink satellites in the Earth's orbit at the moment, the company eventually hopes to take that number all the way up to 42,000.

The private company has also started sending out invitations to interested users to have them sign up for the potential low-cost internet connection. Once a person signs up, the company will send them occasional updates on Starlink news and beta availability in their area.

Image credits: SpaceX