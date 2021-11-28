How to view the dislike count and ratio on YouTube video through extensions?

YouTube has recently removed the dislike counts from videos on the platform. The YouTube dislike button has been removed by the platform in a bid to safeguard content creators against targeted harassment based on the count of dislikes. While the creator community on the platform has a mixed opinion of the removal of the YouTube dislike button, a popular opinion among them is that the YouTube dislike count helped the audience determine the quality and credibility of a video. That being said, viewers can still check the like/dislike count and ratio using the given methods.

Using a number of web browser extensions, viewers can still check the dislike count on YouTube to determine the audience feedback and quality of the video. As both, the creators and viewers have expressed their disappointment with the removal of the YouTube dislike count (making it private for creators), the browser extension can help viewers know several metrics, including the dislike count on a YouTube video. Keep reading to know more about the extensions and how to install them.

Install vidIQ or Return YouTube Dislike extensions to view dislike count on a video

How to download and install vidIQ extension?

For Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox users, a decent browser extension that can unlock the dislike count on a YouTube video is vidIQ. To install the browser, one shall search its name on the internet and then look out for its official website. Once on the website, click on one of the menu options at the top of the screen titled "Extension." The menu will redirect the user to a new page with the option to install the extension right in the middle of the screen. Clicking on the install option will redirect to a browser add-on page, wherein the user can give the required permission and install the extension. After successfully installing the extension, users shall be able to access several metrics including views per hour, views, likes and dislikes.

How to download and install the "Return YouTube dislike" extension?

Yet another extension that can restore YouTube dislikes like they were before the recent update is called "Return YouTube Dislike Stats" and has been developed by Dmitry Selivanov. The extension fetches information directly from YouTube's official database to display dislike count at its usual place on the YouTube web app. To install the extension, one needs to open a web browser and search for "return YouTube dislike GitHub." The official link to the extension library is returnyoutubedislike.com. Once here, the user can follow the general steps and download the extension. Thereafter, the dislike count will be visible at its usual place.