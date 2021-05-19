IExec Price Prediction: How High Will The Price Of This Promising Coin Rise In The Future?

A new cryptocurrency called iExec RLC has been trending a lot recently. iExec RLC is a decentralised cloud computing platform that many crypto experts believe is a promising platform and coin in the future. As per the iExec website, they want to change the cloud computing industry and make it more decentralised. Read on to know more about iExec RLC and RLC price prediction.

What is iExec RLC?

iExec is a blockchain platform made to used for decentralised cloud computing. Cloud computing is not a new industry. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon already have large computing businesses set up and catering to large corporations and individuals. iExec aims to decentralise the process of cloud computing so that the risk of data being hacked, stolen or corrupted is minimised.

The iExec cloud servers are broken up into multiple nodes for off-chain computing of blockchain applications. This works similarly in concept to the Siacoin cloud storage platform. The RLC is the native token of the iExec platform that is used to pay fees and make transactions similar to how ETH is used for fees and payments on the Ethereum chain. Moreover, the iExec platform also supports DApps and Smart Contracts making it possible to integrate their platform with other cryptocurrencies.

RLC Price Prediction

At the time of writing, the iExec RLC price stands at $5.32. Making crypto predictions can be very difficult. Fortunately, there are crypto experts who have made price predictions for iExec RLC. Digital Coin Price predicts the price of RLC will rise to $15 by 2025. Wallet Investor reports that the price of RLC could rise up to $18 by 2025. However, with the recent crash, these price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies and crypto news.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

