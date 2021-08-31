In A First, South Korea Passes Bill Against Apple & Google's In-app Payment Policies

South Korea’s National Assembly recently approved the bans of app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems. This has been a common issue faced by the developers. Epic Games is currently fighting a case against Apple and Google over the same issue.

The ban of Apple and Google's in-app payment policies has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about it.

South Korea's Anti Google Law Bill

Recent inputs from AP confirm that South Korea becomes the first country around the globe to pass a bill helping their game developers. This bill then becomes law after it has officially been signed by the president, whose party has backed the legislation. It is not shocking to see South Korea take such steps because Apple and Google ha been ignoring the widespread criticism over their practice of making the app developers use in-app purchasing systems.

This helps the tech giants because they receive commissions of up to 30% of the total transaction made. These tech giants have been backing their process of taking commissions as a source that helps to pay for the cost of maintaining the app markets. Thus forcing South Korea to pass a bill with an intention to prevent “any retaliation against developers by banning the companies from imposing any unreasonable delay in approving apps.”

More about South Korea's Law Bill against Apple and Google

Apple released a statement as a response to the passage ofthe Bill which said that the bill will “put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections, make it difficult to manage their purchases. ” They also added that the parental controls and other features would become less effective after passing this particular bill against them.

Apple also said, “We believe user trust in App Store purchases will decrease as a result of this legislation” thus impacting the opportunities given to the local Korean developers. This new bill will also allow the South Korean authorities to look into the operations of app markets to help prevent actions that undermine fair competition. the community has already picked up this and have been tagging this law as South Korea's Anti Google Law Bill. No other information has been released about these two leading tech giants.

