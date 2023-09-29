In Conversation With: The Non-Techie Tech Entrepreneur

Mr. Aby Abraham, the founder of PromptTech, delves into his remarkable journey as a non-tech entrepreneur leading a growing tech startup.

What can you tell us about the story of PromptTech?

PromptTech was started solely with a vision to build a collaborative ecosystem of tech enthusiasts and business professionals to solve the challenges of SMEs. Unlike many startups, we had no products at the setting up stage. Also, starting a technology startup as a non-techie entrepreneur had many hurdles. Convincing initial employees and my family members was difficult. Failures were a repeated part of our growth until we succeeded in every aspect of our journey.

From the outset, attracting investors and chasing valuations were never our priority. The cornerstone of our success lies in the independent ecosystem we've created. This ecosystem has enabled us to serve over 2,000 SMEs in India and abroad. Despite my limited visits as a non-resident to the office in India and direct involvement in selling our products or coding, the system we have crafted has proven remarkably self-sufficient.”

Could you share your ideas about loyal team building?

“At PromptTech, our approach to building a loyal team centres on treating employees as co-owners. Most of our team members come from middle-class backgrounds. Having been brought up in a similar environment, I understand their aspirations well, primarily to achieve financial independence. I motivate them along the path I took to achieve it in my 30s by instilling a sense of responsibility for their careers. By providing a platform where they can showcase their efforts and utilize their abilities to the maximum, they feel a sense of ownership for their growth, which adds to creating a pool of independent and loyal team members.”

How do you navigate technology-related challenges as a non-techie founder?

“Navigating technology challenges as a non-techie founder was initially challenging. However, we have successfully overcome that, recently we have established our R&D division in the world’s largest technological hub, Silicon Valley. We could able to bring a highly experienced software veteran from Silicon Valley to join us as CTO and head our R&D initiatives.

I collaborate with my team to identify problems and share concepts. Our expert tech team develops solutions to address them. This strategy helped me bridge the tech gap effectively.”

How does the Indian startup ecosystem support non-residents in starting a business here?

“India is a rapidly emerging ecosystem for startups, and all government agencies are encouraging enterprises to thrive here. However, my suggestion is that introducing basic entrepreneurship training in our schools and raising awareness about the potential of entrepreneurship among young minds can be beneficial.

In our experience, all government bodies with which we engage such as the Kerala Startup Mission and Startup India, are actively involved in numerous initiatives to encourage enterprises.

The best part is that most of these initiatives and support systems are available online, making it easy for non-resident founders like me to set up and manage operations without any hassle.

Could you provide an overview of PromptTech's key areas of expertise?

Our focus group is startups and SMEs. We understand the various challenges entrepreneurs face at this stage, particularly in technology, budget, and resources.

Currently, we focus on three core areas of expertise- RetailTech, InsurTech, and Business Support Services. Maybe in the future, we may offer many other solutions; however, we have decided to always stand with SMEs and startups.

SMEs in the retail sector struggle to thrive without a proper tech partner. We strive to be a long-term RetailTech Partner that understands their needs and limitations by providing tailor-made, flexible, and affordable solutions designed to optimize retail operations. Regarding InsurTech, we are developing self-assessment tools for enterprises to analyze their risk factors in the business and determine the optimal insurance program without relying on external advisors. Our global delivery division in India enables us to offer various IT and non-IT business support services for SMEs within their budget.”

How do you perceive the current potential opportunities in the Indian market?

“The Indian market offers incredible opportunities for startup companies. Its vast size and untapped potential make it an exciting prospect for growth and innovation. The demographic diversity creates a wide range of consumer needs and preferences, making it an ideal ground for startups with innovative products or services.”

Where do you want to see promptTech in another five years?

“We envision PromptTech as the go-to trusted partner for SMEs, continuing to provide a comprehensive range of solutions and support services. Our goal is to be at the forefront of simplifying technology, ensuring it seamlessly empowers SME owners to scale their operations without complexity. One of our areas of focus will be on enhancing our AI-enabled r ERP solution to empower SMEs in the retail industry.”