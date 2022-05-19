India Secures 125th Rank In Speedtest Global Index By Ookla For Mean Mobile Internet Speed

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index reveals an increase in internet speeds in India. According to the report, the average mobile download speed in India has increased from 15.34 Mbps in May 2021 to 20.10Mbps in April 2022. Additionally, the average broadband internet speed had also increased from 55.65Mbps to 70.86Mbps. Keep reading to know more about mobile internet speed in India and the rising trend.

Internet speed in India

Mobile Internet

According to the recent Speedtest Global Index released by Ookla, Indian now stands at number 125 in the world with respect to mean mobile internet speed, gaining two positions from the last month. The mean download speed in April 2022 was 20.10Mbps, up from 16.46Mbps in March 2022. The average upload speed in April 2022 was 5.70Mbps in April 2022, up from 5.60Mbps in March 2022. The mobile internet latency has remained the same over the last two months at 48ms.

Fixed Broadband

In terms of fixed broadband speed, India stands at number 77, down by four positions over the last month. The mean download speed in April 2022 was 70.86Mbps, down from 71.05Mbps in March 2022. The mean upload speed via fixed broadband connections was 69.24Mbps, up from 68.82Mbps in March 2022. The fixed broadband latency remained constant over the last two months at 16ms.

Increase in download speed over time

April 2021 December 2021 April 2022 Mobile Internet 12.82Mbps 19.84Mbps 20.10Mbps Fixed Broadband 55.86Mbps 69.45Mbps 70.86Mbps

Global internet speed

The Speedtest Global Index also mentions that the global mean mobile download speed was 74.87Mbps in April 2022, up from 71.11Mbps in December 2021. The mean upload speed was 14.29Mbps in April 2022, almost similar to 14.07Mbps in December 2021. On the other hand, the global average for download speed via fixed broadband was 130.32Mbps in April 2022, up from 123.91Mbps in December 2021. Likewise, the mean upload speed was 73.61Mbps in April 2022, up from 68.92Mbps in December 2021.

It is important to mention that the United Arab Emirates leads the world in terms of mobile internet performance, with a maximum mean download speed of 268.87Mbps. When it comes to fixed broadband, Singapore leads the world with an average download speed of 280.67Mbps. Stay tuned for more information on the global internet speed index and other tech news.