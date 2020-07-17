Digitally Savvy India & US Likely To Partner For Very Important 5G Technology: USIBC Chief

The United States India Business Council (USIBC) on Thursday said that India and America are likely to partner on 5G networks, adding that the technology sector is a "very important" area of collaboration between the two strategic allies. Speaking to ANI, USIBC President Nisha Biswal said both the countries have a very digitally savvy population and have a very trusted relationship.

'An area of growing importance'

"I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries," she said.

"So I do expect that digital commerce and all areas of of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow. I also think that the US and India will partner on 5G and creating kind of digital infrastructure of the future. And this will continue to be an area of growing importance," she added.

As Chinese technology company Huawei has been under the scanner in many countries, including India, for potential data privacy and security issues in their 5G equipment for mobile networks, the world is looking up to India as a likely alternative. Reliance Jio has confirmed that it is focusing on 5G as a technology and is committed to make a home-grown 5G solution for mobile networks.

“Clean carriers like Jio in India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and others have also prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in their networks,” said US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in an official statement.

Welcoming the United Kingdom's decision to ban Huawei from future 5G networks, Pompeo, on Tuesday said London joins a growing list of countries from around the world that are standing up for their national security by prohibiting the use of "untrusted, high-risk vendors".

India Ideas Summit

The India Ideas Summit organised by the USIBC scheduled on July 21-22 will see discussions on a wide range of topics including the impact of Coronavirus on global supply chain and healthcare collaboration between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming Summit, which has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

(With agency inputs)