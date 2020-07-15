Reliance AGM: Google And Jio To Develop Entry Level 4G, 5G Smartphones

In the first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd announced Google and Jio's partnership to develop cheap 5G smartphones. After selling over 100 million Jio Phones in the market until now, Ambani showcased confidence in designing an “entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone” along with the US-based company.

He had previously announced the Google will invest 33,737 crores for 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms and now both firms would be working together to come with a phone at a cost less than the current criteria in the market. Mukesh Ambani even lauded the company for developing a complete 5G solution “from the scratch” and it will also be ready for trials by next year. He also said that Google and Jio’s partnership aims at making the nation ‘2G mukt’.

Have sold 100 million Jio Phones till date. But there are many feature phone users waiting to upgrade to a conventional smartphone. We believe we can design an entry-level 4G or even a 5G smartphone. We believe that we can design such a phone at a fraction of the current cost. Google and Jio are partnering to build a value-engineered Android-based smartphone Operation System,” says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

@Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM #NayeIndiaKaNayaJosh #Google #Jio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) July 15, 2020

JioGlass unveiled

In what is being called a big boost for the call for Make in India, Reliance Jio unveiled its latest innovation, Jio Glass that is meant to provide mixed reality service to users, providing an immersive experience.

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.

