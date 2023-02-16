Indian-American Neal Mohan Is YouTube's New CEO

Indian-Americal Neal Mohan is all set to become the new CEO of the social media platform video streaming platform YouTube. Mohan will be replacing, long-time Chief Executive officer Susan Wojcicki as she is all set to step down from the role. According to the US media outlet, Vox.com, Wojcicki served as the head of the video streaming platform Alphabet for nine long years. Mohan on the other hand is currently serving as the Chief Product officer of the company. Mohan has been a long-time lieutenant to Wojcicki.

According to Vox.com, the current YouTube CEO sent out a letter to all the employees. In the letter, she wrote that she is leaving in order to, “start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about.” Commenting on Susan’s departure, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin expressed their gratitude to the YouTube chief, who famously rented her garage to the power duo. “Susan has a unique place in Google history and has made the most incredible contribution to products used by people everywhere,” Page and Brin said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for all she’s done over the last 25 years,” they added. According to Vox, under Susan’s reign, the video streaming platform contributed a major chunk of revenue to Alphabet. Last year, YouTube generated a whopping $29.2 billion in ad sales, which was more than 10% of Alphabet’s overall revenue.

Mohan has been Wojcicki’s No. 2 man

The future YouTube CEO has shared an extremely cordial working relationship with Wojcicki. The two started working together for the first time in Google’s display advertising business. Since 2015, Mohan has been Wojcick’s number-two guy to rely on. After the news broke out, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai not only applauded the legacy of Wojcicki but also congratulated Mohan, the new successor. “Susan has built an exceptional team and has in Neal a successor who is ready to hit the ground running and lead YouTube through its next decade of success,” Pichai said in a statement.