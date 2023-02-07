Infosys Fires 600 Freshers After They Failed To Qualify In Internal Fresher Assessment

As many as 600 freshers have been fired by Infosys after they failed to qualify for the company's internal fresher assessment (FA) test. The majority of the fired people were hired eight months ago, and they were given training for the SAP ABAP stream. Notably, this has come at a time when other IT companies including Wipro have also removed 400 employees for underperformance recently from a previous batch.

An internal test was conducted by the IT company, and all freshmen were asked to participate, but the company ended up removing 600 people. According to media reports, more than 200 freshmen have been fired in the last two weeks ago after they failed to pass the FA test. Notably, the report of layoffs came at a time when hundreds of freshers were awaiting onboarding at Infosys for more than eight months after receiving an offer letter.

Microsoft fires 10,000 employees from job

In January, Microsoft officially confirmed layoffs and said the company is cutting 10,000 jobs making it almost 5 percent of its total workforce. The company announced that it decided to fire so many people as a result of "macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities." In an email, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote, "less than 5 percent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today." He further said, "While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas," Nadella said in the same email to employees. Nadella also emphasised the importance of building a "new computer platform" using advances in artificial intelligence. "We’re also seeing organisations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one," he further wrote.

In the same email, he assured the employees that the company would extend full support to impacted workers. "We will treat our people with dignity and respect and act transparently. These decisions are difficult, but necessary. They are especially difficult because they impact people's lives—our colleagues and friends. "We are committed to ensuring all those whose roles are eliminated have our full support during these transitions," he wrote in the mail.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative