Instant E-PAN In 10 Minutes! Check Out The New E-filing Portal 'e-filing 2.0'

The Income Tax Department has recently launched a new platform, "e-filing 2.0", which will make it much easier to file returns and pay taxes online. The platform provides numerous services along with the option of availing an instant e-PAN facility. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman. This step will ease the process of filing for an e-PAN and many more.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman launched facility for instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar based e-KYC (on near to real time basis) today in presence of MoS Sh @ianuragthakur. Also present were FS Dr AB Pandey & CBDT Chairman Sh PC Mody. #InstantPAN



Read more ➡️https://t.co/IT0BIpeqgK pic.twitter.com/Xqm4b24tpp — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 28, 2020

What is a PAN Card?

Permanent Account Number or PAN Card is an important document for financial activities in the country. People involved with business transactions and income tax returns are mandated to own a PAN card. Also, it is helpful for several financial transactions. With the launch of the new e-filing platform, applying for an instant e-PAN has now become easier. Anyone who has not yet obtained his or her PAN card can now easily apply using the following steps:

How to apply for an instant PAN card?

If you want to apply for an instant e-PAN, follow the given steps accordingly.

Visit the new income tax e-filing portal: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

After this, you need to click on 'Instant e-PAN'.

Now click on 'New e-PAN'

After this, you will be asked for your Aadhaar number.

After entering your Aadhaar number, press on 'Accept'

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Next, enter your official email ID and click 'Confirm'

Your e-PAN will be issued and sent to your email ID.

You can now easily download your e-PAN in PDF format.

Getting a PAN has never been this easy! All you need, is your Aadhaar number.

Just visit the e-filing portal of IT Department & follow the steps provided to generate your ePAN, within minutes!

Click to apply now: https://t.co/zSdDqOUlRA#InstantPAN #ePAN pic.twitter.com/dHvDo1XOR4 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 28, 2020

What is e-filing 2.0?

The new Income Tax e-filing platform, e-filing 2.0, was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for providing a smarter and efficient income tax filing experience. It also provides several facilities to the users for making their work easier. The platform comes with a number of features which include a user-friendly dashboard, secure options, chatbots for any inquiries, user manuals, and videos, and many more. Other than that, the portal also offers services like linking Aadhaar with PAN cards, generating and verifying PAN, etc. Also, it helps all the existing taxpayers to update their information on the portal. In that case, taxpayers are required to re-register their DSC (Digital Signature Certificate), update their personal mobile number and email id under the 'primary contact', act on any pending action, and request for any 'outstanding demand'.

(Source: PTI)