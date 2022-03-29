Last Updated:

IPad Pro 2022 Could Feature Apple's New Chipset Along With MagSafe Charging Technology

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to hold a launch event later this year where it could launch the new iPad Pro 2022 with Apple M2 chispet.

iPad Pro 2022 could feature Apple's new chipset along with MagSafe Charging technology

Apple is now expected to launch a new iPad Pro this fall. In the month of September or November, Apple could release the iPad Pro 2022 with new features. While the device is said to feature Apple's MagSafe technology for wireless charging, it is also said to feature a new chipset that has not been revealed by the company yet. Keep reading to know more about the Apple iPad Pro 2022 and what a recent report says about its arrival. 

According to the latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could be gearing up to release the "widest array" of new devices this year. Gurman believes that Apple will release a new iPad Pro this year and it will feature Apple's new M2 chip. It is worth mentioning that before the Peek Performance event, it was speculated that Apple could launch the expected M2 chipset at the event along with some new hardware. However, that did not happen. Instead, the company launched a new iPad Air with its M1 chip.  

Apple MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could come next year

As the report surfaced on the internet, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided his insights on the device. Kuo noted in his tweet that Apple's 15-inch laptop could enter mass production n the fourth quarter of 2023. While a larger display would consume more power, Kuo says that the design goal is to use the same 30W power adapter as shipped with the MacBook Air. Last and the most interesting prediction from Kuo is that the device might not be called MacBook Air at all. 

It is safe to speculate that the refreshed MacBook Air with a 15-inch display could also feature Apple's M2 chipset as rumours about the chip have been circling on the internet. Nevertheless, with the upcoming laptop, Apple might change its strategy. As noted by Kuo, Apple might remove 'Air' from the title of this product and rebrand it as 'MacBook' which would be the new entry-level Apple laptop for years to come. Stay tuned for more updates on the Apple MacBook Air and other tech news.  

