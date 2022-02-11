Is Airtel down? Users report issues in accessing mobile data and broadband services

One of the largest telecom services providers in India, Airtel was down for several users who reported their concerns on social media platforms. Among the issues included total service blackout, problems with Airtel broadband, receiving no signal on mobile devices and more. The issue was not confined to a city or a particular state as users from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata were equally affected. As now 11:52 AM IST this morning, Airtel says that the issue has been fixed.

Is Airtel down?

According to Down Detector, the Airtel India outage began at about 11:08 AM IST on February 11, 2022. The outage reached its peak at about 11:23 AM IST when the platform receive about 6,800 reports from users all over the country. However, at 11:38 AM IST, the number of reports went down to around 3,000, indicating a reduction in the number of outage cases. Additionally, the platform also says that about 50% of users who reported Airtel outage faced an issue of Total Blackout, about 34% of users faced an issue with mobile internet services of Airtel and 16% got no signal on their device. Another website that detects outages is called istheservicedown.in corroborates the data by showing similar outage peak timings.

Airtel India acknowledged the outage, says it is fixed

Bharti Airtel has acknowledged the outage faced by a significant number of Indian subscribers. From its official Twitter account, the company has said that it regrets the inconvenience caused by the outage and "everything is back as normal now." The tweet was floated at 11:52 AM on February 11, 2022. The decline of user reports on Down Detector also suggests that the problem could have been fixed.

Airtel network down - Netizens report on social media platforms

#AirtelDown #Airtel

No service since 5 hours. Have tried all the possible troubleshooting, yet no change in the issue.

Is it only me or anyone else facing this issue?

What should one do at this point? pic.twitter.com/F0rWEeuk7T — Abhishek (@whozAbby) February 7, 2022

No broadband connection, no mobile network and unable to use Airtel app for logging ticket. An early start to weekend 😄 #Airtel #AirtelDown @airtelindia — Shubham Goel (@Shub_Goel) February 11, 2022

Is it me or is #AirtelDown down for others as well? Both 4G and fiber seem to be down. @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence — Soumyadip Choudhury (@soumyadip) February 11, 2022

My Airtel Fiber went down, I was fiddling with the router to figure out what happened coz I had changed some settings yesterday night.



Saw on twitter #AirtelDown trending....LOL! Twitter saved the day:) Fortunately Airtel Fiber is back up again.



Was Airtel Fiber down for you? — Ranjit (@geekyranjit) February 11, 2022

Was #AirtelDown all over India?



Been trying to connect, with kids online classes also down.



Surprisingly the hotspot also didn’t work in my case. Anyone else experienced this? — Amit Bhawani (@amitbhawani) February 11, 2022

