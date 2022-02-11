Last Updated:

Is Airtel Down? Users Report Issues In Accessing Mobile Data And Broadband Services

Bharti Airtel has acknowledged the outage faced by a significant number of Indian subscribers. And it informed that everything is back as normal now.

Is Airtel down? Users report issues in accessing mobile data and broadband services

One of the largest telecom services providers in India, Airtel was down for several users who reported their concerns on social media platforms. Among the issues included total service blackout, problems with Airtel broadband, receiving no signal on mobile devices and more. The issue was not confined to a city or a particular state as users from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata were equally affected. As now 11:52 AM IST this morning, Airtel says that the issue has been fixed. 

Is Airtel down?

According to Down Detector, the Airtel India outage began at about 11:08 AM IST on February 11, 2022. The outage reached its peak at about 11:23 AM IST when the platform receive about 6,800 reports from users all over the country. However, at 11:38 AM IST, the number of reports went down to around 3,000, indicating a reduction in the number of outage cases. Additionally, the platform also says that about 50% of users who reported Airtel outage faced an issue of Total Blackout, about 34% of users faced an issue with mobile internet services of Airtel and 16% got no signal on their device. Another website that detects outages is called istheservicedown.in corroborates the data by showing similar outage peak timings. 

Airtel India acknowledged the outage, says it is fixed

Bharti Airtel has acknowledged the outage faced by a significant number of Indian subscribers. From its official Twitter account, the company has said that it regrets the inconvenience caused by the outage and "everything is back as normal now." The tweet was floated at 11:52 AM on February 11, 2022. The decline of user reports on Down Detector also suggests that the problem could have been fixed. 

Airtel network down - Netizens report on social media platforms

