Is Google Analytics Down? Twitterati Complain Real-time Reports Not Working

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter
Google Analytics was down for a brief period on time on Monday evening, with several users struggling to generate real-time reports. As Google Analytics crashed for about 20 minutes, many people took to Twitter to express their inconvenience.
"Google Analytics has crashed, all properties have 0 real-time users," tweeted one of the users. "Someone needs to hit the panic button at Google Analytics," another joked.
Yes - @googleanalytics real time reports seem to be struggling right now - I am sure the team is working on it— Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 18, 2021
Someone needs to hit the panic button at Google Analytics #analytics #down pic.twitter.com/B9VQkbxVlp— wagner silva (@wagnerjsilva) October 18, 2021
It seems Google Analytics is down. Anyone else having issues?— Dana Nicole | Content Marketing Writer + SEO (@dana_nic0le) October 18, 2021
When trying to access Google Analytics, many people could see zero users on their site. However, Google Analytics started to function properly in a matter of few hours. While there has been no official word on the matter, it is expected as soon as this matter comes to the attention of Google.