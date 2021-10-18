Is Google Analytics Down? Twitterati Complain Real-time Reports Not Working

Google Analytics was down for a brief period on time on Monday evening, with several users struggling to generate real-time reports. As Google Analytics crashed for about 20 minutes, many people took to Twitter to express their inconvenience.

"Google Analytics has crashed, all properties have 0 real-time users," tweeted one of the users. "Someone needs to hit the panic button at Google Analytics," another joked.

Yes - @googleanalytics real time reports seem to be struggling right now - I am sure the team is working on it — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 18, 2021

Someone needs to hit the panic button at Google Analytics #analytics #down pic.twitter.com/B9VQkbxVlp — wagner silva (@wagnerjsilva) October 18, 2021

It seems Google Analytics is down. Anyone else having issues? — Dana Nicole | Content Marketing Writer + SEO (@dana_nic0le) October 18, 2021

When trying to access Google Analytics, many people could see zero users on their site. However, Google Analytics started to function properly in a matter of few hours. While there has been no official word on the matter, it is expected as soon as this matter comes to the attention of Google.

Image: Shutterstock/Twitter