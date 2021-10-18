Last Updated:

Is Google Analytics Down? Twitterati Complain Real-time Reports Not Working

Google Analytics was down for a brief period on time on Monday evening, with several users struggling to generate real-time reports.

Google Analytics was down for a brief period on time on Monday evening, with several users struggling to generate real-time reports. As Google Analytics crashed for about 20 minutes, many people took to Twitter to express their inconvenience.

"Google Analytics has crashed, all properties have 0 real-time users," tweeted one of the users. "Someone needs to hit the panic button at Google Analytics," another joked. 

When trying to access Google Analytics, many people could see zero users on their site. However, Google Analytics started to function properly in a matter of few hours. While there has been no official word on the matter, it is expected as soon as this matter comes to the attention of Google.

