Centre To Beef Up Cybersecurity After 59 Chinese Apps-ban; Key Meet Amid Agencies' Warning

The Ministry of Information and Technology (IT) has called for an important meeting following intelligence reports of cyber attacks incoming from Chinese hackers. The call for the important meeting comes a day after 59 China-origin apps were banned by the Centre following several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

The meeting also follows hot on the heels of Chinese hackers claiming to have hacked the Aarogya Setu app on Tuesday night. Users faced issues in logging in to the application. However, the government clarified that the issue had been resolved.

The tech teams ensured that Setu is back to doing what it does the best - Keeping You Safe!!



And yes, all user data is safe!!



मैं सुरक्षित | हम सुरक्षित | भारत सुरक्षित — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 30, 2020

READ | Chinese App Ban: Amul Takes A Jibe At TikTok, WeChat In Latest Topical

Further, as per sources, intelligence agencies have warned of a prominent cyberattack from Chinese hackers, indicating that among all the sectors, power, telecom and financial services are being monitored even more closely given their exposure to Chinese infrastructure. Chinese companies have played a major role by investing in critical infrastructures in India related to the communications and power sector, hence making the Indian cyberspace vulnerable as China has key access to networks in India. The IT ministry will beef up its arsenal in order to respond effectively to the cyber attacks from the Chinese.

READ | Anand Mahindra Calls Chinese Stooge's Jibe Biggest 'rallying Cry For India Inc'; Hits Back

US Designates Huawei & ZTC As National Security Threat

Along with India's move to ban 59 China-origin apps, including TikTok, UC Browser and ShareIt among others, the US has designated two Chinese companies -- Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation as "national security threats". Both are prime component suppliers for mobile networks worldwide.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai stated that the money from the FCC's Universal Service Fund worth Rs.8.3 billion dollars cannot be used to buy, improve or support any equipment or services provided by these suppliers. This decision was taken after receiving inputs from the US Congress, Executive Branch, intelligence community, allies, and communications service providers.

Pai stressed that Huawei and ZTE have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus. According to him, both companies being subject to Chinese law obligates them to cooperate with the nation's intelligence services. The FCC Chairman observed that this was a clear message that the US government would not permit the Chinese Communist Party to exploit vulnerabilities in the US communications network and exploit the critical communications infrastructure. Pai added that this action shall protect the FCC's Universal Service Fund from being used to underwrite these suppliers, which threaten the US' national security.

READ | "More And More Angry At China": US President Trump Says "people Can See It, I Can Feel It"

India bans 59 Chinese Apps

Amid the tensions with China at the LAC, the Ministry of Information Technology on Monday invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban 59 Chinese Apps. Revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures. Moreover, there had been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps which harm the country's sovereignty and the privacy of citizens.

READ | EU Suspends Pakistan International Airlines From Operating In Europe For 6 Months