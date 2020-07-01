Chinese App Ban: Amul Takes A Jibe At TikTok, WeChat In Latest Topical

Amul, India’s largest food product organization, has used its latest topical to show support for the centre’s decision of banning 59 Chinese applications. Ministry of Home Affairs, on June 29, banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok citing reports about the misuse of those apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers outside India.

The topical, shared on Twitter, creatively plays with word ‘TikTok’ to incorporate it into a bigger phrase, ‘Stik with this stok’. The sentence is aimed at the famous Amul girl who could be seen holding a pack of butter amidst a background of an open fridge. Another highlight of the topical is the phrase ‘WeChat over tea’ where the makers have sarcastically taken a jibe on Chinese messaging app ‘Wechat’.

In the caption, Amul stated, 'New Delhi bans 59 Chinese apps’. Meanwhile, the post, since shared has racked up over ten thousand like and a multitude of comments. While many lauded Amul for standing up for India, many have showered plaudits for the creative team.

Amul always stands for India. Love you 🇮🇳 — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) June 30, 2020

Oh just another level of creativity.

Just in case you missed let me point out:

"WeChat over Tea." — The Greater Fool (@GreaterFool_IN) June 30, 2020

I would really like to know Amuls creative agency ... Amazing work they are doing 🙌👏 — Sauarabh Vasa (@SauarabhVasa) June 30, 2020

Jaale pe namak chidakna toh koi is ladki se sike....🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Inderjeet Jairwan (@InderJairwan) June 30, 2020

HAhahaha very logical humour...i luv amul — Shubham Sharma (@Dhananjai21) June 30, 2020

Read: Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Says 'Taste Shall Always Win', Shares 'Cheeni Kum' Amul Doodle

Read: India-China Faceoff: Amul Pays Tribute To Army Personnel Martyred In Galwan Valley

Twitter's brief ban

Amul has been quite vocal about the Sino-Indian relationship. Previously, Twitter blocked its social media page for a limited period on June 6 morning. Although the page has been restored now, Twitter had blocked Amul allegedly for publishing a doodle against China. Amul in the creative had written 'Exit the dragon' in a reference to the Chinese military entering Indian territory and in an obvious pun on Bruce Lee starrer movie 'Enter the Dragon'. The Amul girl in the creative is seen pointing at the Made in India products with her one hand and with other she stops the Dragon, which is a symbol for China. Chinese company like TikTok is seen behind the Dragon. The doodle was captioned as 'About the boycott of Chinese products..." in reference to the rising trend in India to boycott foreign goods after PM Modi appealed for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Amul is known for its creatives on global and local topics that made headlines.

Read: Amul Vs China: Netizens Bash Twitter For Temporarily Blocking Dairy Giant's Account

Read: Twitter Blocks Amul After 'Exit The Dragon?' Topical About China; Restores Later

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.