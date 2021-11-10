Kadena KDA Jumps 25% In 24hrs: Check Price Prediction; Why Is It Going Up

Quick links:
Image: UNSPLASH/KADENA TWITTER
Kadena KDA coin is currently trading at $21.93. The cryptocurrency has a 24 hour low and high value of $15.95 and $22.73 respectively. Along with the surge in price, the 24-hour trading value of the coin has also risen by over 23% to $210 million. As of now, the cryptocurrency has a market capital of $3.4 billion and a fully diluted market cap of $21.9 billion. The total number of KDA circulating is 16% of the available supply.
In the previous report, Kadena got two positives and two negative predictions. However, the Kadena KDA coin seems to have outperformed the previous predictions in no time to rise to a new all-time high on November 8, 2021, when the coin was trading over $25. Since cryptocurrency predictions are extremely difficult and there is a great chance that they might not turn out to be true, investors shall take all decisions at the sole discretion and after carefully analysing the market. That being said, Kadena Coin is not a good investment for those who are looking to book profits in a short time as its value is predicted to fall down. However, it is predicted to perform well in the long term. Stay tuned for more updates about crypto prices and news.