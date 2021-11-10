Kadena KDA Jumps 25% In 24hrs: Check Price Prediction; Why Is It Going Up

Kadena KDA coin is currently trading at $21.93. The cryptocurrency has a 24 hour low and high value of $15.95 and $22.73 respectively. Along with the surge in price, the 24-hour trading value of the coin has also risen by over 23% to $210 million. As of now, the cryptocurrency has a market capital of $3.4 billion and a fully diluted market cap of $21.9 billion. The total number of KDA circulating is 16% of the available supply.

Kadena price prediction

According to WalletInvestor.com, the price of Kadena coin is going to drop in one year, as low as $3.103, as of October 24, 2021. However, after the current surge in price, the platform seems to have revised its prediction. Kadena KDA might rise up to $27.204 in the next year.

Previously, Coinarbitragebot.com predicted the price of Kadena KDA to fall down in 2022, to an average price of $3.92966. However, now the platform says that the cryptocurrency will fall down to $13.50 in 2022.

In the last report, PricePrediction.net predicted the minimum price of Kadena Coin to be $10.68 in 2026, i.e. in a period of five years from now. Now, the platform predicts the price of Kadena KDA to rise up to $356.29 by 2030.

Digitalcoinprice.com also predicted the price of the cryptocurrency will go up to $18.63 in the next five years. However, the cryptocurrency seems to have crossed that mark in less than 30 days.

Is Kadena a good investment?

In the previous report, Kadena got two positives and two negative predictions. However, the Kadena KDA coin seems to have outperformed the previous predictions in no time to rise to a new all-time high on November 8, 2021, when the coin was trading over $25. Since cryptocurrency predictions are extremely difficult and there is a great chance that they might not turn out to be true, investors shall take all decisions at the sole discretion and after carefully analysing the market. That being said, Kadena Coin is not a good investment for those who are looking to book profits in a short time as its value is predicted to fall down. However, it is predicted to perform well in the long term. Stay tuned for more updates about crypto prices and news.

Image: UNSPLASH/KADENA TWITTER