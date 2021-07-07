Komodo Coin: Check Where To Buy And Price Prediction Here

Komodo Coin or Komodo (KMD) is a privacy-oriented decentralized cryptocurrency that promises to be safer, faster and easy to operate using its own ecosystem. It is said to combine the security of Bitcoin and the privacy of Zcash. It works on the delayed Proof of Work principle. The Komodo coin was created in 2016 and has a present market cap of over $116 million (as of July 7, 2021). Keep reading to know more about Komodo Coin crypto price and where to buy Komodo Coin.

Komodo Coin Crypto Price

At the time of compiling this report, the Komodo (KMD) coin price is $0.9016 (06:12 PM IST, July 7, 2021). The price of the Komodo coin is up by 30% from yesterday, as the high/low price of the KMD coin on July 6, 2021, was $0.7995/$0.5948. However, the current price is much lesser than the 90d high price which was $4.71 on April 8, 2021. The lowest price of KMD was recorded in October 2020, when the cryptocurrency touched about $0.3773.

Where to buy Komodo Coin

Komodo Coin KMD can be bought on a crypto exchange like WazirX and Bitbns. In order to buy Komodo Coin, one will have to create an account on the above exchanges. The process of account creation asks for basic details of the investor, such as name and bank account details. For the verification process, one might need to upload Pan Card. Once the verification is done, Komodo Coin can be bought using a credit or a debit card with sufficient funds.

Komodo Coin Price Prediction

Websites and experts predict the price of Komodo Coin based on its past performance. Wallet Investor predicts the Komodo Coin price to go up to $0.945 in the coming year. A five-year prediction from the same websites claims the rise of Komodo Coin as high as $2.396. However, these are just predictions and they might or might not be true in due course of time. Another website called Digital Coin Price predicts the price of Komodo Coin to reach as high as $1.38 in 2021, $1.56 in 2022 and $2.73 by the year 2025.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK