63% Indian Professionals To Spend More Time On Online Learning: Linkedin Survey Amid Covid

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic compelling professionals to work from home and also the challenging times leading to job losses, a LinkedIn survey has revealed that about 63 percent of Indian professionals will spend more time on online learning in the future.

The survey is based on responses from 2323 professionals. The index also shows India's cautious optimism towards future opportunities with a composite score of plus-50 (a rolling average of weeks April 13 to 19 and April 27 to May 3). This fortnight's findings show that professionals are increasing their time spent on online learning as a response to remote working, a shrinking job market, the need for upskilling, and the need to stay mindful through these challenging times.

About 60 per cent of them want to gain more industry knowledge, 57 percent want to learn how they can advance in their careers and 45 per cent want to better their communication capabilities through online learning.

"A diverse set of skills can take you a long way in this uncertain climate. Therefore upskilling has emerged as the need of the hour and it is encouraging to see Indian professionals leverage online learning to navigate the challenges," said Ruchee Anand, Director, LinkedIn Talent and Learning Solutions.

"We have also made more than 275 LinkedIn learning courses free globally to help members develop transferable skills, become resilient and adapt to the changing business landscape with ease," she added.

(With ANI inputs)

