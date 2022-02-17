Mark Zuckerberg Announces Appointment Of Nick Clegg As President Of Global Affairs At Meta

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has promoted the company's global policy head, Nick Clegg to the president of global affairs. Zuckerberg made the announcement in a Facebook post on February 16. Zuckerberg in the post informed that Clegg in the past three years has managed many complex issues like content policy, elections and establishment of the company's oversight board.

Zuckerberg in the post said that after taking over at the new position, Nick Clegg will lead the company on all policy matters like how the company would engage with the government as they are considering implementing new policies. In addition, Clegg will also lead the company as to how to make the case publicly for the products and work. Clegg, who previously served as Britain’s deputy prime minister joined Facebook as vice‑president for global policy and communications in 2018.

As Nick Clegg takes upon a new role, he will now directly report to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, who is the COO of Facebook. The new leadership role will enable Clegg to focus more on leading the company in building new products in future. In addition, Nick Clegg will support Sheryl Sandberg as she continues work on the success of their company. Zuckerberg insisted that amid many debates about society and technology, he could not think of a better person to take over the role of president of global affairs. It is to mention here that prior to joining Facebook in 2018, Nick Clegg has served as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and was Member of Parliament for Sheffield Hallam from 2005 to 2017.

"The work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We're at the center of a lot of debates about technology and society. I can't think of anyone better placed to represent us and help shape the future of internet policy than Nick. I hope you'll join me in congratulating him on this new role," Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Image: AP