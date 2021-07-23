MediaTek Dimensity 1200 specifications: Compare All These New Octa Core Chipsets

MediaTek has received a lot of appreciation after partnering up with OnePlus to release their MediaTek Dimensity 1200 for Nord 2. This has now become of the most trending topics of the gaming community. The players have been curious to learn more about all the three chips including MediaTek 1000+, 1100, and 1200. To help out the users, here is all the information we could find about hse new chipsets. Read more

MediaTek new 1000+, 1100, and 1200 processors

The makers have managed to release their MediaTek 1000+, 1100, and 1200 chipsets for a more enhanced and seamless experience of their device. It has also been included in the just-released budget smartphone, Nord 2. This chipset is focused on bringing high-performance chips to budget mobiles. There is not much difference when it comes to all three chipsets. Thus buying any of these three chips might be a great idea to improve your device’s performance. Apart from this, here is also a list of specifications for MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

Processor

Arm Cortex-A78 @ up to 3GHz

Arm Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz

Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes

Memory And Storage

Memory Type: LPDDR4x

Max Memory Frequency: 4266Mbps

Max Memory Size: 16GB

Storage Type: UFS 3.1

Camera

Max Camera ISP: 32MP + 16MP, 200MP

Max Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Graphics

GPU Type: Arm Mali-G77 MC9

Video Encoding: H.264, H.265 / HEVC

Video Playback: H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9, AV1

Display

Max Display Resolution: 2520 x 1080

Max Refresh Rate: 168Hz

Mediatek Dimensity 1200 vs Snapdragon 860

A number of players have also been searching for information on Mediatek Dimensity 1200 vs Snapdragon 860. This is because both these chipsets are 8 octa-core processors and compete against each other in the markets. A popular website called Nano review claims that the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 performs way better than the Snapdragon 860. All the makers need to do is bring in new games that have been optimized for their chipset. No other information has been released about these new chipsets. But the uses can expect to see them being released.