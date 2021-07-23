Last Updated:

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 specifications: Compare All These New Octa Core Chipsets

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 has now been announced and the users are curious to learn more about it. So we have listed some information about this chip here. Read

MediaTek

MediaTek has received a lot of appreciation after partnering up with OnePlus to release their MediaTek Dimensity 1200 for Nord 2. This has now become of the most trending topics of the gaming community. The players have been curious to learn more about all the three chips including MediaTek  1000+, 1100, and 1200. To help out the users, here is all the information we could find about hse new chipsets. Read more 

MediaTek new 1000+, 1100, and 1200 processors

The makers have managed to release their MediaTek 1000+, 1100, and 1200 chipsets for a more enhanced and seamless experience of their device. It has also been included in the just-released budget smartphone, Nord 2. This chipset is focused on bringing high-performance chips to budget mobiles. There is not much difference when it comes to all three chipsets. Thus buying any of these three chips might be a great idea to improve your device’s performance. Apart from this, here is also a list of specifications for MediaTek Dimensity 1200. 

Processor

  • Arm Cortex-A78 @ up to 3GHz
  • Arm Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz
  • Cores: Octa (8)

CPU Bit: 64-bit

  • Heterogeneous Multi-Processing: Yes
  • Memory And Storage
  • Memory Type: LPDDR4x
  • Max Memory Frequency: 4266Mbps
  • Max Memory Size: 16GB
  • Storage Type: UFS 3.1

Camera

  • Max Camera ISP: 32MP + 16MP,  200MP
  • Max Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Graphics

  • GPU Type: Arm Mali-G77 MC9
  • Video Encoding: H.264,  H.265 / HEVC
  • Video Playback: H.264,  H.265 / HEVC,  VP-9,  AV1

Display

  • Max Display Resolution: 2520 x 1080
  • Max Refresh Rate: 168Hz
  • Mediatek Dimensity 1200 vs Snapdragon 860

A number of players have also been searching for information on Mediatek Dimensity 1200 vs Snapdragon 860. This is because both these chipsets are 8 octa-core processors and compete against each other in the markets. A popular website called Nano review claims that the  Mediatek Dimensity 1200 performs way better than the Snapdragon 860. All the makers need to do is bring in new games that have been optimized for their chipset. No other information has been released about these new chipsets. But the uses can expect to see them being released.

