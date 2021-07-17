Microsoft announces Windows 365, a cloud-based computing service for remote professionals

Microsoft revealed a cloud-based PC service on July 14, 2021. Using the service, users will be able to experience the power of Windows via cloud computing. The development is in line with the recent requirement among professionals and enterprises to work remotely. The service is not only capable of streaming a full-fledged operating system to a system connected to the internet, but also opens up doors for a new category of computing called Cloud PC. Keep reading to know more about Windows 365.

Windows 365: a cloud-based PC experience

New cloud computing experience for professionals

Windows 365 is "a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 (when it becomes available) to businesses of all sizes" as said Microsoft on its official website. The cloud computing service is capable of streaming the full Windows experience, including apps, settings, and other data to personal or corporate devices. Previously, users have seen web-based applications that run with the help of a browser and an internet connection, irrespective of the platform. With Windows 365, Microsoft has developed a web-based operating system, that can be accessed via any device remotely.

"The ability to work whenever, however, and wherever it’s needed has become the new normal. All employees want technology that’s familiar, easy to use, and available across devices. And in the most complex cybersecurity environment we’ve ever seen, businesses need a solution that helps their employees collaborate, share, and create while also keeping their data safe and secure" says Wangui McKelvey, General Manager, Microsoft 365 in an official blog post by Microsoft.

The concept enables cloud-based operating systems

The concept of Windows 365 is slightly similar to what Google offers in Chromebooks, which are devices that run on Google Chrome OS, and stream web-based services on the device via an internet connection and a browser. However, Windows 365 has redefined the online computing experience, as users will essentially rent a PC and access it online via the internet using Windows 365 service. Going forward, Windows 365 will be available to organisations of all sizes on August 2, 2021, on a subscription basis with Windows 10. Windows 11 will be available as soon as it is launched for the public.

IMAGE: MIRCROSOFT.COM