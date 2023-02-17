Microsoft Counters Backlash Over New Bing's AI, Company Responds

Just over a week since Microsoft unveiled its new Bing search engine, powered by the ChatGPT chatbot with artificial intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reported that early testers were pointing out errors and unsettling responses produced by the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Microsoft acknowledged that the search engine is still a work in progress and said that the previous week served as a learning moment for the company as it tested and enhanced the new Bing. Only a small number of people have had access to it thus far. In a blog post published late on Wednesday, the business stated that the Bing improvement is "not a replacement or substitute for the search engine, but rather a tool to better comprehend and make sense of the world."

Microsoft held a presentation last week at its Redmond, Washington, headquarters, where it debuted the updated Bing.

According to the firm, the move enables a new type of search in which users will pose questions to the updated search engine in natural language, and the search engine will provide direct answers and suggestions rather than directing them to various websites.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the redesigned Bing will "totally transform what users can expect from search" when it launches.

According to the WSJ, Microsoft was demonstrating how Bing can build and compare tables on public firms' financial results using simple language commands, but the data Bing provided was inaccurate.

Users’ Feedback

Many early users shared screenshots of their interactions with the new Bing on social media. The search engine comments in some of the reviews appear to reveal a sinister side of technology when it appears to go insane and expresses rage, obsession, and even threats.

However, Microsoft reported on its blog that 71% of users have given the new Bing their "thumbs up," indicating that the feedback received so far has been largely positive. The company also talked about complaints and issues.