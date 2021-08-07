Microsoft Edge: Super Duper Secure Mode being tested, provides security over speed

Microsoft Edge's research team is working on a secure internet browsing mode called Super Duper Secure Mode. Although the mode is experimental in nature, it turns off certain optimizations in the internet browser so that hackers and attackers cannot access and exploit the bugs in the Edge internet browser. However, to do so, the Microsoft Edge browser might become slower. Keep reading to know more about the Super Duper Secure Mode.

The experimental Super Duper Secure Mode will increase security while browsing

The mode disables JavaScript's Just-In-Time compiler, choosing security over performance

As the name suggests, the Super Duper Secure mode is designed to make browsing on Microsoft's Edge browser more secure. To achieve this, the experimental mode turns off the Just-In-Time compilation, which is a technology or feature of Edge's JavaScript engine and enables the browser to run a website's code faster, reducing loading times. Microsoft says that the JIT compilation is what helps bugs to come into the browser, which can lead to serious security concerns. An analysis by Mozilla also revealed that more than half of the security exploits in Google Chrome in the past two to three years are either directly or indirectly related to JIT.

Search Engines are trying to mitigate security-related risks

In an official blog post on Github, Microsoft Edge says that "This problem is not unique to V8, this is a common problem among most modern JavaScript engines. Google, Mozilla, Microsoft, and others try to mitigate this risk proactively with large investments in the static analysis, bug bounties and fuzzing. All of these allow for rapid identification of some of these issues, but inevitably, a number is missed. JavaScript engines remain a remarkably difficult security challenge for browsers." The experimental Super Duper Secure Mode does not support all platforms on which Microsoft Edge can run.

The Super Duper Secure Mode may harm the performance of several web portals

While disabling the Just-In-Time compilation will enhance security during browsing, it will also harm the performance of several websites. The JIT compilation was meant for web pages and websites to load faster, and disabling the service might lead to low JavaScript performance scores. However, those people who use their web browser for day to day browsing, surfing through the internet and other general stuff such as accessing emails and watching videos might not notice any significant changes. On the flip side, those who use the browser to run complex web apps might face performance issues.