Microsoft Launches Windows 11 Insider Preview Build With Updates To Chats, Mails

While Windows 11 has been announced and Insider Builds are being dropped more often than before, Microsoft is gradually refreshing the inbuilt applications or stock applications in Windows. Previously, we covered a report about how Windows 11 will come with a redesigned MS Paint and Photos application, other applications such as Calculator, Mail, Snipping Tool and Calendar are the next to be redesigned. Keep reading to know more.

Windows 11 Snipping Tool will come with a dark mode

Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft is updating the stock applications that come with Windows and redesigning them to meet the new visual language of Windows 11. For instance, the new Snipping Tool is now a combination of the old Snipping Tool and Snip & Sktech applications in the operating system. To activate the new tool in Windows 11, users will have to press Windows + Shift + S. The tool comes with various options for selecting the required area and taking the screenshot. After taking the screenshot, a user can edit it as well. Additionally, the Windows 11 Snipping Tool will come with a dark mode to match the overall look and feel the new operating system from Windows.

Two other applications that are receiving an update are Calendar and Mail. Primarily, they will be tweaked to match the new design language of Windows 11. From what it looks like, the new applications come with rounded corners, which is the first significant difference and slight changes in layout as well. Besides, the inbuilt calculator application in Windows is also getting a new mode to suit Windows 11. Interestingly, Microsoft has developed the new calculator in C#, allowing developers to play around with the application and contribute to it.

The new version also introduces Microsoft Teams to Windows 11

Windows recently announced the Insider Preview Build 22000.132 to users in the Beta and Dev channels. Improvements in the new build include Chat from Microsoft Teams, ability to initiate one-to-one and group video and audio calls and other options as well. The integration of Microsoft Teams was previously reported but the video collaboration platform did not make it to the previous builds released for both developer and beta channels of the Windows Insider Program.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT/THE VERGE