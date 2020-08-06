Microsoft Partners With Samsung For Special Xbox Game Pass On Android Devices

Tech giant Microsoft has partnered with South Korean tech leader Samsung to include a very special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in the Galaxy Store.

According to the reports, the new version will allow Xbox players to redeem tokens and make in-app purchases like DLC items in the Xbox Store. It added that the Xbox Game Pass app available on the Google Play Store will not support any kind of in-app purchases.

Special Deal

According to the reports, the special deal was signed between Microsoft and Samsung to enable them exclusively for the Galaxy Store version. As per the reports, this deal comes following rumours of Google trying to convince Samsung to promote its own Play Store over Samsung's alternative.

As per the reports, Samsung also offered a gaming bundle for the Galaxy Note 20 which includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PowerA's MOGA XP5-X Plus. With the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the device is first to take advantage of this closer Xbox Game Pass integration.

Microsoft is all set to launch its game streaming service Project xCloud on September 15 exclusively on Android devices. According to the reports, Project xCloud is expected to be priced at $14.99 which will contain more than 100 games available on Android devices.

"Our vision for Project xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming technology, is to give you the opportunity to play the games you want, with the people you want, anywhere you want. Since launching the public preview across North America, Europe, and in South Korea, you’ve shared stories about the unique ways you’ve played from the cloud while providing invaluable feedback that’s helped us improve the experience", read Xbox's webpage.

Image: Xbox/Twitter