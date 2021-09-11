Microsoft Releases First ISOs For Windows 11 VNext; Here's How Users Can Download It

Microsoft had released the second development channel build earlier this week, called Windows 11 Insider preview Build 22454. According to reports, users can now download an official ISO of the build. Microsoft is offering ISO image files for three builds of Windows 11, namely, Build 22454, Build 22000.132 and Build 19044.1202. It is the first time that Microsoft has officially released the Windows 11 vNext ISO.

Since the Windows 11 vNext is out, developers and testers can download the ISO file and install Windows 11 without enrolling in Beta Channel. The Windows 11 vNext is available in two variants, the 32bit version and the 64bit version. Windows 10 Build 19044 is also available to download in ISO format, as it is the preview build or tester build of Windows 10 21H2.

What is Windows 11 vNext?

The term vNext is not just limited to or used for Windows 11. Microsoft uses the term for multiple products and services such as ASP.NET vNext and SQL Server vNext it refers to a pre-release version of the product. That being said, Windows 11 vNext is an official version of Windows 11 that is currently available to download in an ISO file. In other words, a Windows 11 build that is available to download before the official release of the product on October 5, 2021, might be called Windows 11 vNext. Such builds of Windows 11 are being created to test out new features, detect bugs and improve the overall user experience before the final build of the operating system is launched on the official Windows 11 release date.

Those who are registered in the Windows Insider Program can directly download the latest Windows 11 vNext ISO from Microsoft's ISO page. Those who are not registered can search for Windows 11 download on the internet and select the desired version and build. Since Microsoft recently announced that they will not restrict Windows users to download and install Windows 11, the company does not assure stability and performance on devices with lower specifications than required. Stay tuned for the latest news about Windows 11.

Image: MICROSOFT.COM