Microsoft Start news service launched: Will showcase interest-based news stories for users

The Redmond based creator of the Windows operating system Microsoft has launched a new AI-enabled news feed called Microsoft Start. The news service will showcase interest-based stories to the user and collect news from multiple publishers. It will be available for desktop via web-based application, Android and iPhones users via mobile applications on app stores.

The new news service from Microsoft will replace existing services such as MSN and Microsoft News. Microsoft Start will allow users to select different topics to deliver a tailored news service. As and when users will interact with the feed displayed in the Microsoft Start app, the artificial intelligence-enabled platform will learn and bring similar content to the user. Additionally, users will also be able to give their feedback by either liking, disliking, reacting or removing a post from their feed.

Microsoft Start will contain weather cards, finance impulses and news stories and more

The Microsoft Start feed will contain cards to showcase updates on different topics such as finance, weather, sports and traffic. These cards can be customized in a way that the user can choose those that will appear on the feed. Another important feature that will come along with Microsoft's latest news service is that it will inform users about paid posts or ads on the platform by showing an ad badge on the post.

Microsoft will integrate the Start news service in the upcoming Windows 11 operating system and will be available as a widget. Additionally, the service is also accessible on Microsoft Edge through the new tabs page and through the Weather and News widget on Windows 10 taskbar. In a nutshell, the platform will create news from multiple sources for a user based upon their interests and showcase it in an organized feed.

As mentioned by Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate at Modern Life and Devices Product Marketing at Microsoft in an official blog post, Microsoft Start is a "personalized news feed and collection of informational content provides news from premium publishers, timely updates tailored to your interests, and is available when and where you want it. Microsoft Start will begin rolling out today and is conveniently available:"