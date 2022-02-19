Microsoft Teams Being Targeted By Hackers, Do Not Open Suspicious Files: Report

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most used communication applications in companies and organizations around the world. However, along with its growing popularity, hackers and bad actors have eyed the application for passing on malware and other malicious files. Researchers have found a new type of cyberattack where hackers get into the Teams network of an organization and send executable files which can lead to loss of information.

Hackers use Microsoft Teams to spread malicious files

It is a new way figured out by attackers to send malware to a large number of users at once. Since Microsoft Teams is used to send messages, make video calls and send files/documents, it is fairly easy for a bad actor to slip a malicious file among them. Unaware team members will try to download and open the file and that is when the malware will infect their computers. Essentially, bad actors are taking advantage of the trust that people have in the files circulating on their official digital groups.

In a report by Avanan (cyber security firm), users have been warned about such cyberattacks that have been going on since January this year. The firm has discovered thousands of attacks on Microsoft Teams, wherein bad actors are sending Trojan-loaded documents and files on Teams via the chat section. The report also mentions the name of this file to be "User-Centric" and when this file is installed by a user, it tries to write data on the Windows registry.

Recently. California-based computer manufacturing company HP has discovered a fake Windows 11 installer application that is loaded with malware. The Windows 11 installer is floating on the internet with RedLine Stealer, a malware that is capable of stealing users' personal information after being downloaded on a computer system. Keep reading to know more about the malware and how it gets into a PC, ergo how can one prevent being infected.

As mentioned above, the RedLine Stealer malware is capable of stealing users' personal information including passwords, browsing history, banking information, and cryptocurrency wallet details as well. Some users might have secondary information linked with their computer or the applications and accounts stored in a computer. These malware-loaded Windows 11 installers are circling on malicious websites and can get into a PC once downloaded and installed.