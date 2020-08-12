Narendra Singh Tomar Launches ICAR's Data Recovery Centre 'Krishi Megh' At Hyderabad

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare today virtually launched the Krishi Megh (National Agricultural Research & Education System -Cloud Infrastructure and Services) along with the KVC ALUNET (Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Chhatr Alumni Network) and Online Accreditation System for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions (HEI). This move is particularly taken to protect the sensitive data of the government's top-tier research body- Indian Council of Agriculture Research. This newly launched ICAR's data recovery centre is launched at NAARM (National Academy of Agricultural Research management), Hyderabad.

The main body of data centre of the ICAR is at the IASRI (Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute) in Krishi Megh, the national capital has been set under NAHEP (National Agricultural Higher Education Project) funded by both World Bank and the government.

Narendra Sign Tomar on the occasion said, "Hyderabad has been chosen as it lies in a different seismic zone with regard to the Data Centre at ICAR-IASRI in New Delhi." He also added that Hyderabad is also suitable as skilled IT manpower is available along with other suitable climatic conditions such as low humidity level which is controllable in the data centre environment.

Tomar further said the data recovery centre at NAARM is synchronised with the data centre at IASRI. He said it has been built to mitigate the risk, enhance the quality, availability and accessibility of e-governance, research, extension and education in the field of agriculture in India. Tomar emphasised the need to save and preserve the important research-based data in a prompt digitised form to enable its access anywhere in any corner of the country and the world.

'Krishi Megh- A step towards new India'

Tomar said that Krishi Megh is a step forward towards digital agriculture of 'New India', as has been envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Narendra also said NAHEP was designed for strengthening the national agricultural education system in India with the overall objective to provide more relevant and high-quality education to the agricultural university students that are in tune with the New Education Policy 2020. He also launched the KVC ALUNET (Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Chhatr Alumni Network) and Online Accreditation System for Higher Agricultural Educational Institutions.

The launch of awaited ICAR's data recovery centre was attended by Ministers of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Parshottam Rupala, Trilochan Mahapatra ICAR Director and R C Agrawal, the ICAR Deputy Director (Agricultural Education).

